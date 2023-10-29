Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks will be up against the Los Angeles Rams and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 8, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Cooks has 109 receiving yards on 13 grabs (on 23 targets) with one TD this season, averaging 21.8 yards per game.

Cooks vs. the Rams

Cooks vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 83 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 83 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Four players have caught a TD pass against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 209 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Rams' defense ranks first in the NFL by conceding 0.6 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (four total passing TDs).

Cowboys Player Previews

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Cooks Receiving Insights

In one of five games this season (20.0%), Cooks has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooks has been targeted on 23 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season (11.8% target share).

He is averaging 4.7 yards per target (123rd in NFL play), racking up 109 yards on 23 passes thrown his way.

In one of five games this season, Cooks has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (9.1% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Cooks has been targeted four times in the red zone (11.1% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts).

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

