For die-hard auto racing fans, the more races you get to watch, the better. That's why we've put together the list below, which tells you how to watch or live stream every Formula 1, NASCAR Cup Series, and NHRA Drag Racing event that's airing on Fubo on Sunday, October 29.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC

Watch Formula 1: Mexico Grand Prix

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Watch NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Nevada Nationals

Series: NHRA Drag Racing

NHRA Drag Racing Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

