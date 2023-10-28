The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) host the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between AAC rivals at the Alamodome. East Carolina is an 18.5-point underdog. The point total for the contest is set at 47.5.

UTSA ranks 67th in scoring offense (29 points per game) and 67th in scoring defense (25.1 points allowed per game) this season. East Carolina's offense has been bottom-25 this season, posting 17.4 points per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 59th with 24.1 points ceded per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN+

UTSA vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -18.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -1100 +675

Looking to place a bet on UTSA vs. East Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UTSA Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Roadrunners' offense struggle, ranking -20-worst in the FBS in total yards (430.7 total yards per game). They rank 60th on defense (356 total yards surrendered per contest).

While the Roadrunners rank 10th-best in scoring offense over the last three contests (42 points per game), they've been less effective defensively with 21.3 points allowed per game (71st-ranked).

Despite having the 74th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (258.7 passing yards per game), UTSA ranks -98-worst in pass defense over that stretch (282.3 passing yards surrendered per game).

The Roadrunners rank 87th in rushing offense over the last three contests (172 rushing yards per game), but 10th-best in rushing defense over that time frame (73.7 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Roadrunners have covered the spread in their past three games, and went 3-0 overall.

In UTSA's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Week 9 AAC Betting Trends

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA has posted a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Two of UTSA's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

UTSA has gone 4-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

UTSA has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter.

The Roadrunners have a 91.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on UTSA to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 1,193 yards (170.4 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 94 rushing yards on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 469 yards on 104 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Robert Henry has carried the ball 53 times for 359 yards (51.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has hauled in 51 receptions for 496 yards (70.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has put together a 349-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 32 targets.

Devin McCuin's 23 catches have yielded 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Trey Moore leads the team with nine sacks, and also has nine TFL and 28 tackles.

Martavius French is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 37 tackles.

Nicktroy Fortune has a team-high one interception to go along with 12 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.