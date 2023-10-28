In 1A - play on Saturday, October 28, Savoy High School will host Union Hill High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Union Hill vs. Savoy Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Savoy, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fannin County Games This Week

Tioga High School at Trenton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Trenton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonham High School at Winnsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Winnsboro, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Honey Grove High School at Wolfe City

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Wolfe City, TX
  • Conference: 2A - District 14
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Upshur County Games This Week

New Diana High School at Elysian Fields High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Marshall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

