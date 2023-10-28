Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Troy Trojans (5-2) meet the Texas State Bobcats (5-2). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Troy vs. Texas State?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Troy 30, Texas State 19

Troy 30, Texas State 19 Troy has a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

The Trojans have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

This season, Texas State has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Bobcats have entered two games this season as the underdog by +200 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Troy (-6.5)



Troy (-6.5) Troy has three wins in six games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Trojans won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Texas State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Bobcats have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Troy and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 53.5 points just once this season.

In the Texas State's seven games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 64.9 points per game, 11.4 points more than the total of 53.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Troy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50 52.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 28.5 30 27 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.8 62 63.1 Implied Total AVG 38.3 40.5 37.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

