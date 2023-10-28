The Troy Trojans (5-2) will have their 17th-ranked run defense on display versus the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) and the No. 15 rushing offense in college football, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Texas State matchup.

Texas State vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Texas State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-6.5) 53.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-6.5) 53.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas State vs. Troy Betting Trends

Texas State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Bobcats have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Troy has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trojans have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

