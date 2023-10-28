When the Central Arkansas Bears play the Tarleton State Texans at 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection system predicts the Bears will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Tarleton State vs. Central Arkansas Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Central Arkansas (-11.5) 62.7 Central Arkansas 37, Tarleton State 26

Week 9 UAC Predictions

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover four times.

In Texans games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Last season, six of Bears games went over the point total.

Texans vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Arkansas 36.7 25.1 46 18.3 24.3 34.3 Tarleton State 31.4 25 36.8 17.8 26 32.3

