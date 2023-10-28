The SMU Mustangs (5-2) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents.

SMU has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 15th-best in scoring offense (36.4 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (14.6 points allowed per game). Tulsa's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, conceding 31.1 points per game, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 95th with 23.7 points per contest.

SMU vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

SMU Tulsa 438.0 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.0 (91st) 285.6 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.4 (89th) 164.6 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.7 (30th) 273.4 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (113th) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (126th) 5 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 1,767 yards (252.4 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 58.1% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 77 times for 422 yards (60.3 per game), scoring three times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 209 yards (29.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Jake Bailey has hauled in 26 receptions for 294 yards (42.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jordan Kerley has grabbed 14 passes while averaging 38.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jordan Hudson has been the target of 24 passes and compiled 17 receptions for 260 yards, an average of 37.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has racked up 1,056 yards on 59.5% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 123 yards with three scores.

Anthony Watkins has rushed for 396 yards on 104 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jordan Ford has rushed for 246 yards on 62 carries with one touchdown.

Devan Williams' 315 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 catches on 38 targets with two touchdowns.

Marquis Shoulders has put together a 283-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 16 passes on 26 targets.

Kamdyn Benjamin's 16 receptions (on 26 targets) have netted him 270 yards (38.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

