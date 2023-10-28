AAC opponents will do battle when the SMU Mustangs (5-2) meet the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is SMU vs. Tulsa?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 38, Tulsa 14

SMU 38, Tulsa 14 SMU has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Mustangs have played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Tulsa has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

The Golden Hurricane have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +1000 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Mustangs have a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (-20.5)



SMU (-20.5) Against the spread, SMU is 3-3-0 this season.

This season, the Mustangs have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Tulsa is 3-3-1 this season.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) SMU and its opponents have not combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 56.5 points this season.

There have been two games featuring Tulsa this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The point total for the contest of 56.5 is 3.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for SMU (36.4 points per game) and Tulsa (23.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.2 59.5 59 Implied Total AVG 38.3 41 37 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 0-5-1 0-2-0 0-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Tulsa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.9 55.8 58.5 Implied Total AVG 37 37.8 36 ATS Record 3-3-1 1-3-0 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

