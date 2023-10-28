The Texas Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the World Series on Saturday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Globe Life Field. The Diamondbacks will look to bounce back after falling behind in the series in Game 1. Jordan Montgomery will get the starting nod for the Rangers, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third-best in MLB play with 233 total home runs.

Texas is third in baseball, slugging .452.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers are third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

The Rangers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery (10-11) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 188 2/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.

In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the left-hander tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering three hits.

Montgomery heads into the outing with 20 quality starts under his belt this season.

Montgomery heads into this matchup with 28 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

