Based on our computer projections, the Florida A&M Rattlers will beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers when the two teams match up at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-25.8) 45.9 Florida A&M 36, Prairie View A&M 10

Week 9 SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers went 6-5-0 ATS last year.

Last season, five Panthers games hit the over.

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers went 8-2-0 ATS last season.

Rattlers games went over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Panthers vs. Rattlers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 27.7 16.4 27 10 28 21.3 Prairie View A&M 18.1 35 23.5 28.5 15 38.3

