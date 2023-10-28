The Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) and Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 foes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma State 36, Cincinnati 17

Oklahoma State 36, Cincinnati 17 Oklahoma State has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Cowboys have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Cincinnati has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bearcats have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +240 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (-7.5)



Oklahoma State (-7.5) Oklahoma State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Entering play this week, Cincinnati has one victory against the spread this season.

This year, the Bearcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) This season, three of Oklahoma State's seven games have gone over Saturday's total of 53.5 points.

In the Cincinnati's seven games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 53.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 53.5 is 2.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma State (29.1 points per game) and Cincinnati (27 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.2 52.2 46.2 Implied Total AVG 27.3 30 24.7 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 2-0 1-1

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.1 50.4 48.5 Implied Total AVG 29.8 31.2 23 ATS Record 1-5-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-3 0-3 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.