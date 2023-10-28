The Lamar Cardinals (4-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Provost Umphrey Stadium in a Southland battle.

Lamar is totaling 333.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks 82nd in the FCS. On defense, the Lamar Cardinals rank 53rd, giving up 339.1 yards per contest. Incarnate Word has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking sixth-best in total offense (473.7 total yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (281.0 total yards allowed per game).

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

Lamar Incarnate Word 333.9 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.7 (10th) 339.1 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.0 (15th) 139.0 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.0 (34th) 194.9 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.7 (6th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has thrown for 1,339 yards (191.3 ypg) to lead Lamar, completing 65.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 78 rushing yards on 62 carries.

The team's top rusher, Khalan Griffin, has carried the ball 111 times for 505 yards (72.1 per game), scoring three times.

Damashja Harris has carried the ball 35 times for 134 yards (19.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Andre Dennis' leads his squad with 369 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 receptions (out of 26 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kyndon Fuselier has caught 20 passes for 198 yards (28.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

James Major Bowden has compiled 11 receptions for 175 yards, an average of 25.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has recored 1,670 passing yards, or 238.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.1% of his passes and has tossed 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Timothy Carter has run for 377 yards on 57 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jarrell Wiley has totaled 306 yards on 63 carries with two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter paces his squad with 730 receiving yards on 42 receptions with five touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has caught 21 passes and compiled 340 receiving yards (48.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaelin Campbell's 26 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 304 yards.

