Oddsmakers heavily favor the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) when they host the Houston Cougars (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Kansas State is favored by 17.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5.

Kansas State ranks 58th in total defense this season (363.1 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best in the FBS with 474.7 total yards per game. Houston's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 419.3 total yards per game, which ranks 19th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 55th with 407.9 total yards per contest.

Kansas State vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -17.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -900 +600

Houston Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Cougars are gaining 424.7 yards per game (-24-worst in college football) and allowing 435.3 (20th-worst), ranking them among the poorest squads in both categories.

In their past three games, the Cougars are scoring 31 points per game (76th in college football) and allowing 39.7 per game (-114-worst).

Houston is accumulating 322 passing yards per game in its past three games (12th-best in the nation), and giving up 257 per game (-68-worst).

The Cougars are -80-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (102.7), and -53-worst in rushing yards given up (178.3).

Over their past three contests, the Cougars have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Houston has hit the over twice.

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston has gone 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Out of Houston's six games with a set total, three have hit the over (50%).

This season, Houston has been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

Houston has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 1,978 yards on 66.7% passing while recording 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 185 yards with four scores.

The team's top rusher, Parker Jenkins, has carried the ball 56 times for 265 yards (37.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed has piled up 40 carries and totaled 211 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Brown paces his team with 629 receiving yards on 40 catches with two touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has caught 35 passes and compiled 435 receiving yards (62.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Matthew Golden's 55 targets have resulted in 34 catches for 383 yards and six touchdowns.

Nelson Ceaser paces the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has six TFL and 26 tackles.

Malik Robinson, Houston's tackle leader, has 49 tackles this year.

Malik Fleming has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 23 tackles and three passes defended.

