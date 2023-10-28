Houston vs. Kansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Cougars will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Houston vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-17.5)
|59.5
|-900
|+600
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-17.5)
|59.5
|-1050
|+660
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Tulane vs Rice
- BYU vs Texas
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Oregon vs Utah
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Georgia vs Florida
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Washington vs Stanford
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Duke vs Louisville
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Purdue vs Nebraska
Houston vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Houston is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Cougars have covered the spread when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- Kansas State has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.