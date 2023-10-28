Evan Carter vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Saturday, Evan Carter (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the World Series.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Evan Carter At The Plate
- Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Carter enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .286.
- In 26 of 35 games this season (74.3%) Carter has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Carter has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (31.4%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (17.1%).
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (57.1%), including four games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|.333
|AVG
|.289
|.414
|OBP
|.413
|.875
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|8/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Kelly (12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.