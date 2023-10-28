Corey Seager -- .263 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on October 28 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 156 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which lead Texas hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is second in slugging.

Seager has picked up a hit in 77.3% of his 132 games this year, with at least two hits in 37.1% of those games.

Looking at the 132 games he has played this season, he's homered in 35 of them (26.5%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has driven in a run in 61 games this season (46.2%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored at least once 72 times this season (54.5%), including 27 games with multiple runs (20.5%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings