The Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) hit the road for a Big 12 showdown against the Baylor Bears (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Iowa State ranks 101st in the FBS with 23.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 34th in points allowed (329.3 points allowed per contest). From an offensive angle, Baylor is generating 400.3 total yards per game (59th-ranked). It ranks 99th in the FBS defensively (398.4 total yards surrendered per game).

Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Baylor Iowa State 400.3 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.9 (116th) 398.4 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.3 (25th) 115.6 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.3 (107th) 284.7 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.6 (88th) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (5th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has compiled 1,236 yards on 61.4% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson has rushed for 255 yards on 63 carries so far this year.

Richard Reese has racked up 241 yards (on 52 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin has racked up 453 receiving yards on 24 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has caught 20 passes and compiled 365 receiving yards (52.1 per game).

Drake Dabney has racked up 250 reciving yards (35.7 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has racked up 1,464 yards (209.1 ypg) on 123-of-205 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 75 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Eli Sanders has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 263 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Cartevious Norton has been handed the ball 61 times this year and racked up 218 yards (31.1 per game).

Jayden Higgins' 438 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has registered 23 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 308 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Daniel Jackson has been the target of 16 passes and compiled 11 grabs for 173 yards, an average of 24.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

