Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilbarger County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
High school football competition in Wilbarger County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Wilbarger County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Jim Ned High School at Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Spur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Spur, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
