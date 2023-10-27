Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Weiss High School vs. Midway High School - Waco Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Midway High School - Waco will host Weiss High School.
WHS vs. Waco Midway Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Sheldon, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other McLennan County Games This Week
Connally High School at Waco University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gholson High School at Aquilla High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Aquilla, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crawford High School at Riesel High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Riesel, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bosqueville High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Travis County Games This Week
Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East View High School at Hendrickson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowie High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Killeen, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson High School at Akins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School - Austin at Lake Travis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jarrell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
