In 3A - District 10 action on Friday, October 27, Paradise High School will host Whitesboro High School at 6:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Whitesboro vs. Paradise Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Paradise, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Grayson County Games This Week

Tioga High School at Trenton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Trenton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.