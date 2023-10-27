On Friday, October 27, kicking off at 7:00 PM MT, Canutillo High School will meet Thomas Jefferson High School - El Paso in El Paso, TX.

TJ High vs. Canutillo Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM MT

7:00 PM MT Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Eastlake High School - El Paso at Pebble Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26

7:00 PM MT on October 26 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Conference: 6A - Region 1

6A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Irvin High School at San Elizario High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

7:00 PM MT on October 27 Location: San Elizario, TX

San Elizario, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Eastwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

7:00 PM MT on October 27 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School - El Paso at Warren High School