Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Taylor County, Texas this week? We have what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Castro County
  • Brazos County
  • Wood County
  • Cottle County
  • Falls County
  • Tom Green County
  • Montague County
  • Rockwall County
  • Morris County
  • Upton County

    • Taylor County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Jim Ned High School at Vernon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Vernon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.