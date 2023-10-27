Looking for how to watch high school football games in Sterling County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Hidalgo County
  • San Saba County
  • Rockwall County
  • Taylor County
  • Young County
  • Hutchinson County
  • Kaufman County
  • Crosby County
  • Palo Pinto County
  • Gaines County

    • Sterling County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Sterling City High School at Wink High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Wink, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.