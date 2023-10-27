On Friday, October 27, kicking off at 7:30 PM CT, Wink High School will face Sterling City High School in Wink, TX.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sterling City vs. Wink Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Wink, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.