The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (0-1) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Spurs are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Spurs 124 - Rockets 100

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (- 3.5)

Spurs (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Spurs (-24.0)

Spurs (-24.0) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.5

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rockets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets Performance Insights

It was rough sledding for the Rockets last year, who scored only 110.7 points per game (third-worst in NBA) and gave up 118.6 points per contest (third-worst).

Houston dominated in terms of rebounding, as it ranked fourth-best in the league in rebounds (46.3 per game) and fourth-best in boards allowed (41.5 per contest).

The Rockets dished out only 22.4 dimes per contest, which ranked worst in the league.

Houston fell short in the turnover area last year, ranking second-worst in the league with 15.4 turnovers per game. It ranked 22nd with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

It was a difficult season for the Rockets in terms of threes, as they recorded just 10.4 made threes per game (second-worst in NBA) and drained just 32.7% of their attempted three-pointers (worst).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.