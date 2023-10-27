Loop High School will host Southland High School in 1A - action on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT.

Southland vs. Loop Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Loop, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Gaines County Games This Week

Smyer High School at Seagraves High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Seagraves, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

