The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) are at home in Southwest Division action against the Houston Rockets (0-1) on October 27, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets shot 45.7% from the field, five% lower than the 50.7% the Spurs' opponents shot last season.

Houston went 6-4 when it shot higher than 50.7% from the field.

The Spurs ranked fifth in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Rockets ranked first.

The Rockets put up an average of 110.7 points per game last year, 12.4 fewer points than the 123.1 the Spurs gave up.

When it scored more than 123.1 points last season, Houston went 6-4.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets scored more points at home (110.8 per game) than away (110.7) last season.

At home, the Rockets gave up 115.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (122).

The Rockets sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than on the road (10.4) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (32.5%).

Rockets Injuries