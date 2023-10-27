Rockets vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - October 27
The Houston Rockets (0-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at Frost Bank Center on Friday, October 27 at 8:00 PM ET.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jock Landale
|C
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
|3.0
|0.0
|2.0
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|SF
|Out
|Leg
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Zach Collins: Questionable (Illness)
Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Spurs
|-3.5
|224.5
