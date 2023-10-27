The Houston Rockets (0-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at Frost Bank Center on Friday, October 27 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jock Landale C Out Concussion Protocol 3.0 0.0 2.0 Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Tari Eason SF Out Leg

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Zach Collins: Questionable (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -3.5 224.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.