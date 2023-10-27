The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (0-1) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Spurs are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The point total in the matchup is set at 224.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Spurs -3.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points 49 of 82 times.

The average total for Rockets games last season was 229.3 points, 4.8 more than this game's over/under.

The Rockets won 34 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 48 times.

Last season, Houston won 17 out of the 75 games, or 22.7%, in which it was the underdog.

The Rockets were 14-54 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Against the spread, the Rockets performed better at home (19-22-0) than away (15-26-0) last season.

In terms of the over/under, Houston's games went over 18 of 41 times at home (43.9%) and 22 of 41 away (53.7%) last year.

The Rockets put up 110.7 points per game last season, 12.4 fewer points than the 123.1 the Spurs allowed.

When scoring more than 123.1 points, Houston went 9-1 versus the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs. Spurs Point Insights (Last Season)

Rockets Spurs 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 113 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 9-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-10 6-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-14 118.6 Points Allowed (PG) 123.1 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 18-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-2 14-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.