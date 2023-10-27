The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) are welcoming in the Houston Rockets (0-1) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at Frost Bank Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Spurs (-3.5)

Spurs (-3.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 TV: BSSW, Space City Home Network

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet recorded 19.3 points, 4.1 boards and 7.2 assists last season, shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).

Alperen Sengun collected 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists last year, shooting 55.3% from the field.

Jalen Green posted 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. collected 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks' stats last season were 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the field and 32.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson's numbers last season were 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also drained 45.2% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Tre Jones averaged 12.9 points, 3.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Zach Collins' stats last season included 11.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He sank 51.8% of his shots from the floor.

Jeremy Sochan averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Devin Vassell's stats last season included 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He drained 43.9% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Rockets vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Spurs Rockets 113.0 Points Avg. 110.7 123.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.6 46.5% Field Goal % 45.7% 34.5% Three Point % 32.7%

