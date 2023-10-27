The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) are welcoming in the Houston Rockets (0-1) for a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Frost Bank Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Rockets vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Spurs Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Spurs (-3.5) 224.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info

Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs' -823 scoring differential last season (outscored by 10.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 113 points per game (23rd in NBA) while giving up 123.1 per outing (30th in league).

The Rockets had a -644 scoring differential last season, falling short by 7.9 points per game. They put up 110.7 points per game to rank 28th in the league and allowed 118.6 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

These two teams scored a combined 223.7 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than the total for this matchup.

These two teams gave up a combined 241.7 points per game last year, 17.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

San Antonio covered 33 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Houston compiled a 34-48-0 ATS record last season.

Rockets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Green 21.5 -125 10.0 Fred VanVleet 17.5 -125 14.0 Alperen Sengun 15.5 -110 14.0 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.5 -110 7.0 Dillon Brooks 12.5 -111 14.0

Rockets and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +50000 +15000 - Spurs +25000 +15000 -

