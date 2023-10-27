Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Robertson County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Robertson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Franklin High School at Cameron Yoe High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Cameron, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

