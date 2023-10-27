The Texas Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the World Series on Friday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Globe Life Field. Zac Gallen is starting for the Diamondbacks and Nathan Eovaldi is the Rangers' starter in the matchup.

The favored Rangers have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +135. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 59.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (65-45).

Texas has a 32-19 record (winning 62.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

In the 173 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 89 times (89-74-10).

The Rangers have gone 9-5-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 43-27 56-47 69-58 30-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.