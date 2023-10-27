Friday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 65, or 59.1%, of the 110 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas is 32-19 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

