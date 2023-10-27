Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Friday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 65, or 59.1%, of the 110 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas is 32-19 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 18
|Astros
|L 8-5
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 19
|Astros
|L 10-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
|October 20
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 22
|@ Astros
|W 9-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 23
|@ Astros
|W 11-4
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 27
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen
|October 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Merrill Kelly
|October 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
