The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the World Series.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while batting .262.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 94th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Lowe enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

In 71.7% of his 173 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.8% of his games this year, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In 22 of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 74 games this year (42.8%), including 18 multi-run games (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings