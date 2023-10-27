Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Motley County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Motley County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Motley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Patton Springs High School at Motley County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Matador, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
