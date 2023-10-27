Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Milam County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Milam County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Milam County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Milano High School at Granger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Granger, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockdale High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Little River, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Cameron Yoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cameron, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
