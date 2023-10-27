The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) face the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES. The over/under for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Mavericks vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -6.5 230.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

In 37 of 82 games last season, Dallas and its opponents scored more than 230.5 points.

Dallas games had an average of 228.4 points last season, 2.1 less than this game's over/under.

Dallas covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Dallas went 30-23 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 56.6% of those games).

The Mavericks had a 17-11 record last year (winning 60.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mavericks a 71.4% chance to win.

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Mavericks played worse when played at home, covering 13 times in 41 home games, and 17 times in 41 road games.

At home last year, the Mavericks exceeded the over/under 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in 46.3% of road games (19 of 41 contests).

Last season the Mavericks recorded just 1.7 more points per game (114.2) than the Nets conceded (112.5).

When Dallas scored more than 112.5 points, it was 22-20 versus the spread and 26-16 overall.

Mavericks vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)

Mavericks Nets 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 22-20 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 26-12 26-16 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 28-10 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 17-25 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 23-19 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-11

