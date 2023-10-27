On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Nets matchup.

Mavericks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and YES

BSSW and YES Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-6.5) 230.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Mavericks put up 114.2 points per game last season (16th in league) while giving up 114.1 per outing (16th in NBA). They had a +6 scoring differential.

The Nets averaged 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They had a +70 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 227.6 points per game last season, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 226.6 points per contest last year, 3.9 fewer points than the total for this game.

Dallas won 30 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 51 times.

Brooklyn covered 43 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Mavericks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Luka Doncic 29.5 -105 33.0 Kyrie Irving 27.5 -118 22.0 Grant Williams 9.5 -110 17.0 Dereck Lively 9.5 -118 16.0

Mavericks and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1300 - Nets +10000 +4000 -

