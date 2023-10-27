Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Maud High School vs. Clarksville High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
There is a game between 2A - District 16 teams in Clarksville, TX on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:30 PM CT), with Clarksville High School hosting Maud High School.
Maud vs. Clarksville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Clarksville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
