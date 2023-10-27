Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Luling High School vs. Randolph High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT
There is a game between 3A - District 26 teams in Universal City, TX on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Randolph High School hosting Luling High School.
Luling vs. Randolph Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Universal City, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bexar County Games This Week
The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jospeh W. Nixon High School at Southwest Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Von Ormy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
