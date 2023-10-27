Leody Taveras vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (hitting .219 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, seven walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off to open the World Series.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- In 63.2% of his games this season (98 of 155), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (25.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.0%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29.7% of his games this year, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 36.1% of his games this year (56 of 155), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
