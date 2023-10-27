We have an intriguing high school game in Houston, TX on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:30 PM CT), with Wimberley High School hosting Lago Vista High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lago Vista vs. Wimberley Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hays County Games This Week

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at Lehman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Shelton, TX

Shelton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hays High School at Smithson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Spring Branch, TX

Spring Branch, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27

5:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Conference: 5A - District 3

5A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sheldon, TX

Sheldon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27

7:20 PM CT on October 27 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Austin at Lake Travis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School