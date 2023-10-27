Kyrie Irving could make a big impact for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving, in his last game, had 22 points and six assists in a 126-119 win over the Spurs.

If you'd like to make predictions on Irving's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-108)

Over 27.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+136)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the league last season, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Nets gave up 45.1 rebounds on average last season, 27th in the league.

The Nets conceded 23.4 assists per contest last year (third in the league).

The Nets were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.8 makes per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.