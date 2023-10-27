Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Kerr County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Kerr County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Center Point High School at Sabinal High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sabinal, TX

Sabinal, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Ingram Tom Moore at Blanco High School