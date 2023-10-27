Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Karnes County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Karnes County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Karnes County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Runge High School at Falls City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Falls City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Karnes City High School at Dilley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dilley, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 27
- How to Stream: Watch Here
