We have an intriguing high school matchup -- Vernon High School vs. Jim Ned High School -- in Vernon, TX on Friday, October 27, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jim Ned vs. Vernon Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Vernon, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wilbarger County Games This Week

Northside High School at Spur High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Spur, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.