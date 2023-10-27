The Houston Rockets, Jae'Sean Tate included, face off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 116-86 loss to the Magic (his previous game) Tate posted five points.

In this piece we'll examine Tate's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jae'Sean Tate Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs allowed 123.1 points per contest last year, worst in the NBA.

The Spurs were the 26th-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 45 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.8.

The Spurs allowed 12.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Jae'Sean Tate vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 23 16 2 1 1 1 1

