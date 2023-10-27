Jabari Smith Jr. NBA Player Preview vs. the Spurs - October 27
The Houston Rockets, Jabari Smith Jr. included, face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll examine Smith's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Spurs
- Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-120)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-104)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+146)
Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Spurs gave up 123.1 points per game last year, worst in the league.
- Conceding 45.0 rebounds per game last year, the Spurs were 26th in the NBA in that category.
- In terms of assists, the Spurs allowed 26.8 per game last year, ranking them 29th in the NBA.
- Looking at three-point defense, the Spurs were ranked 22nd in the league last season, giving up 12.6 makes per game.
Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Spurs
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/5/2023
|27
|11
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3/4/2023
|27
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|12/19/2022
|30
|9
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|12/8/2022
|34
|23
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
